Aug 4 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Jay
Fishman, who last year disclosed he had a neuromuscular
condition, will step down, as Fishman said he may be battling
ALS.
Alan Schnitzer, chief executive of the Travelers' business
and international insurance, the company's largest segment, will
take over from Fishman, effective Dec. 1. Schnitzer, 49, has
been with Travelers since 2007.
Fishman, who has led the company since April 2004 when the
St. Paul Companies Inc merged with Travelers Property Casualty
Corp, said he could be dealing with a variant of amyotrophic
lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease.
"At every company there comes a time for new leadership.
Because of the progression of my neuromuscular condition, this
time has come a little earlier than I had hoped," Fishman said
in a letter to employees.
ALS, whose cause is largely unknown, is an invariably fatal
neurological disorder that attacks nerve cells in the brain,
gradually weakening muscles.
Fishman, 62, said last November that he had been diagnosed
with a neuromuscular condition. At the time, he said that his
condition had been slow progressing, though he said that he
could soon be seen with a cane "or other gear" to help him get
around.
Under Fishman, the company's stock value has more than
doubled and the company has aggressively raised premiums in the
past quarters to offset low interest rates.
Fishman will become executive chairman and will remain on
the board, Travelers said.
Fishman also serves as a presiding director on the board of
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Shares of Travelers, the only property casualty insurer in
the Dow Jones industrial average, were marginally lower
at $106.46 in extended trading, after closing at $106.63 in New
York Stock Exchange regular trade.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Subrat Patnaik; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Adler)