(Recasts with Fishman stepping down on health concerns; adds quotes from Fishman, background)

Aug 4 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Jay Fishman, who last year disclosed he had a neuromuscular condition, will step down, as Fishman said he may be battling ALS.

Alan Schnitzer, chief executive of the Travelers' business and international insurance, the company's largest segment, will take over from Fishman, effective Dec. 1. Schnitzer, 49, has been with Travelers since 2007.

Fishman, who has led the company since April 2004 when the St. Paul Companies Inc merged with Travelers Property Casualty Corp, said he could be dealing with a variant of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease.

"At every company there comes a time for new leadership. Because of the progression of my neuromuscular condition, this time has come a little earlier than I had hoped," Fishman said in a letter to employees.

ALS, whose cause is largely unknown, is an invariably fatal neurological disorder that attacks nerve cells in the brain, gradually weakening muscles.

Fishman, 62, said last November that he had been diagnosed with a neuromuscular condition. At the time, he said that his condition had been slow progressing, though he said that he could soon be seen with a cane "or other gear" to help him get around.

Under Fishman, the company's stock value has more than doubled and the company has aggressively raised premiums in the past quarters to offset low interest rates.

Fishman will become executive chairman and will remain on the board, Travelers said.

Fishman also serves as a presiding director on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp.

Shares of Travelers, the only property casualty insurer in the Dow Jones industrial average, were marginally lower at $106.46 in extended trading, after closing at $106.63 in New York Stock Exchange regular trade. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Adler)