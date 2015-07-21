* Adj 2nd-qtr earnings/shr $2.41 vs. $2.12 - I/B/E/S
* Company records tax gain of $32 mln
* Catastrophe losses nearly halve to $221 mln
* Underwriting gains double to $511 mln
* Shares rise marginally
(Adds comment from conference call; updates shares)
July 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly
operating profit as catastrophe losses halved and underwriting
gains doubled.
The company, led by industry veteran Jay Fishman, has
aggressively raised insurance prices in the past several
quarters to combat low interest rates that have kept a lid on
insurers' investment income over the past few years.
Fierce competition, along with lower catastrophe premiums
stemming from fewer big natural disasters in the United States,
has driven a wave of consolidation in the industry - a situation
Travelers said was not a cause for concern.
In the industry's biggest deal, Swiss insurer ACE Ltd
said this month it would buy Travelers' arch rival Chubb
Corp for $28.3 billion.
"We already compete against these two companies, more so
Chubb than Ace," Travelers Chief Operating Officer Brian MacLean
said on a call with analysts. "Given our business and geographic
focus, we don't anticipate a lot of difference in competing
against them as a single entity."
The Dow-30 company, which vies with American International
Group Inc for the title of the biggest U.S. commercial
property and casualty insurer, said its net income rose 19
percent to $812 million, or $2.53 per share, in the second
quarter ended June 30.
That compared with a net profit of $683 million, or $1.95
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a $32 million tax benefit, Travelers earned $2.41
per share, according to calculations by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.12 per share.
Pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, fell to $221
million from $436 million, while underwriting gains almost
doubled to $511 million.
The company's combined ratio, the percentage of premium
revenue an insurer has to pay out in claims, was 90.1 percent in
the quarter, compared with 95.1 percent a year earlier.
A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in
premiums than it pays out in claims.
Travelers is the first big U.S. insurer to report quarterly
results. ACE reports results later on Tuesday, while Chubb
reports on Thursday.
Travelers shares were up marginally at $102.78 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close,
the stock had fallen 3 percent this year.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Richa Naidu; Editing by
Ted Kerr)