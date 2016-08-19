Aug 19 Jay Fishman, chairman and former chief
executive of property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc
, died on Friday.
Fishman, 63, disclosed in 2014 that he had a neuromuscular
condition and that he might have been battling a variant of
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly called Lou
Gehrig's disease.
Fishman became CEO of Travelers in April 2004 when St. Paul
Companies Inc, which he had headed, merged with Travelers
Property Casualty Corp.
Last year, Fishman stepped down as CEO of Travelers.
"Though he would be too humble to admit it, Jay was an icon
among corporate leaders," Travelers Chief Executive Alan
Schnitzer said in statement on Friday.
Under Fishman, Travelers' stock value more than doubled and
the company aggressively raised premiums to offset low interest
rates.
He held several executive posts at Citigroup Inc from
1998 to 2001, including CEO of its Travelers insurance business.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)