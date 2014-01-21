* Fourth-quarter operating earnings $2.68/share vs est $2.16
* Revenue up 4 pct to $6.74 bln
* After-tax catastrophe losses $37 mln vs $689 mln a year
earlier
* Shares fall as much as 3 pct
(Adds details, analyst comment and updates share movement)
By Aman Shah
Jan 21 U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc's
slowing pace of price hikes raised concerns about its margins
and overshadowed a three-fold rise in quarterly profit, sending
its shares down as much as 3 percent.
Travelers has been struggling with weakness in its personal
lines business, which accounts for a third of the its insurance
premiums and includes agency auto and homeowners policies.
In a presentation on the company's website, Travelers said
the auto unit's renewal rate change, or the estimated change in
average premium charged on policies that renew, was 6.9 percent,
its slowest in six quarters.
In its core business insurance sector, renewal pricing
dropped to 5.9 percent from 7.0 percent in the third quarter.
The company, led by industry veteran Jay Fishman, has
aggressively hiked insurance prices to offset uncertain weather
conditions and low interest rates affecting its fixed-income
investments.
The fall in shares on Tuesday marked their biggest intra-day
percentage decline in two years. Shares of peers Chubb Corp
, Hartford Financial and American International
Group were trading down 1 percent.
"I think investors are wondering about the avenues of margin
expansion from here for 2014 and the stock's premium valuation,"
Macquarie Equities Research analyst Amit Kumar said in an email
to Reuters.
The company's shares trade at 10.5 times forward earnings --
an 18 percent premium to its historical 10-year average,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
As one of the first insurers to report results, Travelers is
often seen as a bellwether for the insurance industry's ability
to raise rates.
But increasing competition has resulted in the company
writing fewer policies in the past few quarters, forcing it to
cut rates, especially in auto insurance.
FEWER STORMS
Fewer catastrophes helped the company post a net
underwriting gain of $435 million for the fourth quarter,
compared with a loss of $232 million a year earlier.
After-tax catastrophe losses were $37 million, compared with
$689 million a year earlier. Last year's results were largely
affected by losses from super storm Sandy that struck Northeast
United States.
The company's net income rose to $988 million, or $2.70 per
share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $304 million, or 78
cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating earnings were $2.68 per share, significantly
beating the average analyst estimate of $2.16 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Travelers' earnings often differ substantially from
analysts' average estimate as the company does not give
forecasts.
The company's $1 billion deal to buy Dominion General
Insurance, which closed on Nov. 1, helped boost written premiums
by 5 percent in the fourth quarter.
Combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue an insurer
has to pay out in claims, fell to 87.7 percent in the quarter
from 105.4 percent.
A combined ratio of under 100 indicates an underwriting
profit.
Shares of Travelers, a component of the Dow Jones industrial
average, were down 1.7 percent at $85.00 in mid-day
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained 14
percent in the past year.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)