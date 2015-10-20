(Adds details, estimate, shares)
Oct 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by higher underwriting gains.
Travelers, which competes with American International Group
Inc for the title of the biggest U.S. commercial
property and casualty insurer, said underwriting gains rose
about 35 percent to $759 million in the third quarter.
Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose to $85 million
from $83 million, a year earlier.
Travelers' combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue
an insurer has to pay out in claims, fell to 86.9 percent from
90 percent. A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns
more in premiums than it pays out in claims.
Travelers, a Dow-30 component, is the first big U.S. insurer
to report quarterly results.
The company's net income rose to $928 million, or $2.97 per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $919 million, or $2.69
per share, a year earlier.
Travelers reported an operating income of $2.93 per share,
higher than the average analyst estimate of $2.27, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Travelers shares rose about 3.5 percent to $110 in light
premarket trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)