(Adds details)
Jan 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell 16.6 percent as its
underwriting gains declined and the company earned less from its
fixed income and energy investments.
Travelers, the first big U.S. insurer to report quarterly
results, said on Thursday that its underwriting gains fell 10.7
percent to $773 million in the fourth quarter. Net investment
income declined 15.1 percent to $541 million.
A steep fall in oil prices has been dragging on the
company's investments in the energy industry made through
private equity funds.
Oil prices have been touching new lows, with U.S. crude
going below $27 per barrel on Wednesday, the lowest since 2003.
Travelers' pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance,
rose to $46 million from $41 million. Net written premiums rose
0.5 percent.
Combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue an insurer
has to pay out in claims, rose to 86.6 percent from 85 percent.
A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in
premiums than it pays out in claims.
Travelers, a Dow-30 component, competes with American
International Group Inc for the title of the biggest
U.S. commercial property and casualty insurer.
Travelers' net income fell to $866 million, or $2.83 per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.04 billion, or $3.11
per share, a year earlier.
The company reported an operating income of $2.90 per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of $2.65, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)