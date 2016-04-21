April 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as catastrophe losses nearly doubled, mainly due to hail storms in Texas in late March.

The company's net income fell to $691 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $833 million, or $2.55 per share, a year earlier.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, jumped to $318 million from $162 million.

Travelers, the first big U.S. insurer to report quarterly results, increased its quarterly dividend to 67 cents from 61 cents. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)