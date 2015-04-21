BRIEF-Whitestone Reit reports Q1 FFO per share $0.23
* Qtrly ffo core was $10.2 million versus $9.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $0.34
April 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly net profit, largely due to lower net investment income.
The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income fell to $833 million, or $2.55 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.05 billion, or $2.95 per share, a year earlier.
Pretax net investment income fell nearly 20 percent to $592 million due to lower private equity and fixed-income returns.
The company said it would buy back an additional $5 billion shares.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Hercules announces special meeting of stockholders to approve an investment advisory agreement with Hamilton Advisers Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: