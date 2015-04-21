* Q1 operating profit $2.53/share, a cent below estimate
* Pretax net investment income down about 20 pct to $592 mln
* Drop in value of energy investments also weigh
* Shares fall about 3 pct
(Adds analyst comment, compares with estimates; updates shares)
By Avik Das
April 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc's quarterly net profit fell 21 percent, narrowly
missing analysts' estimates, as low interest rates and a drop in
value of its energy investments squeezed the company's net
investment income.
Shares of Travelers, a Dow Jones Industrial Average
component, fell as much as 3 percent to $102.95. The stock was
the second biggest drag on the index.
Investment income at insurers has been falling for the past
few years as the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at
historical low levels since the financial crisis.
The steep fall in oil prices since June also hit the
company's investments in the energy industry made through
private equity funds.
Energy-related private equity funds produced negative net
investment income of $21 million after-tax, a company executive
said on a post-earnings call.
Pretax net investment income, which accounts for nearly a
half of the insurer's operating profit, fell nearly 20 percent
to $592 million in the first quarter.
Fixed-income investments will lose about $30 million on a
quarterly basis for the remainder of 2015, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday.
"A flat top line coupled with a lot of moving parts in their
investment business have made investors a little leery," S&P
Capital IQ analyst Cathy Seifert said.
Travelers' net income fell to $833 million, or $2.55 per
share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.05 billion, or
$2.95 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, Travelers earned $2.53 per share,
narrowly missing analysts' estimate of $2.54 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Travelers is one of the first U.S. insurers to report
quarterly results and is thus seen as a bellwether for the
industry.
The company's combined ratio, the percentage of premium
revenue an insurer has to pay out in claims, rose to 90.3
percent in the quarter from 88.2 percent a year earlier. A
combined ratio of under 100 indicates an underwriting profit.
Pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose to $162
million from $149 million while underwriting gains fell 21.6
percent to $620 million.
The company said it will buy back an additional $5 billion
shares and raised its quarterly cash dividend to 61 cents per
share from 55 cents.
Travelers' shares were at $103.25 in afternoon trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)