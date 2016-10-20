BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 22.8 percent fall in quarterly net profit due to weaker underwriting.
The company's net income fell to $716 million, or $2.45 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $928 million, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.
Gains from underwriting totaled $408 million, down 46.2 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing