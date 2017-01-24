Jan 24 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc reported an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly net
profit on Tuesday, helped by a rise in investment earnings and a
gain from a dispute settlement.
A large chunk of insurers' earnings come from investing
their customers' premiums until the money is needed to pay
claims.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based Travelers said its net investment
income rose about 16 percent to $627 million in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31.
Net income rose to $943 million, or $3.28 per share, from
$866 million, or $2.83 per share.
On an operating basis, the company earned $3.20 per share.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)