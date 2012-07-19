BRIEF-India's Tejas Networks sets IPO price range
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
July 19 Travelers Cos Inc remains committed to a return on equity goal in the mid-teens over time, but market conditions make those sorts of returns difficult now and for the immediate future, Chief Executive Jay Fishman said on Thursday.
Fishman, on a conference call with analysts, said the company was dealing with both persistently and historically low interest rates as well as increasingly large disaster losses.
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: