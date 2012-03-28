LONDON, March 28 British foreign exchange
company Travelex, whose bureaux de change are prevalent in many
of the world's leading airports, swung back to a profit in 2011
after netting gains of some 436 million pounds from the sale of
key businesses.
Travelex, which is majority-owned by private equity company
Apax, reported 2011 profits of 377.6 million pounds
($603 million), up from a 2010 loss of 59.6 million. Revenues at
its ongoing operations rose 9 percent to 586.7 million pounds.
Profits were boosted by the sale of its Travelex Global
Business Payments division last year to Western Union, as
well as the disposal of another business to
Mastercard.
Although Travelex has sold off non-core assets, the company
has also made acquisitions of its own in key fast-growing
markets, such as Brazil and Africa.
"Turning to the year ahead, global trading conditions remain
unquestionably challenging," Chief Executive Peter Jackson said
in a statement.
"Despite these challenging trading conditions, I am
confident that our strategy, together with our leading brand and
talented team of people will generate further growth for our
group over the long term," he added.