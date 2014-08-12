DUBAI Aug 12 Goldman Sachs and Qatar
National Bank (QNB) are arranging a $800 million loan
to help Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur B.R. Shetty acquire a
majority stake in foreign exchange operator Travelex, he said on
Tuesday.
"The jumbo transaction has been finalised, we are happy with
the terms," Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty told Reuters, adding that
the financing was expected to be completed by September or
October.
The billionaire - who owns UAE Exchange - said the total
value of the Travelex acquisition deal, which was announced in
May, was about 800 million pounds ($1.34 billion).
He added he would take a 91 percent stake in Travelex, and
Abu Dhabi private equity house Centurion Investments would own
the remaining 9 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.5960 British pound)
(Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Pravin Char)