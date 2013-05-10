British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
HONG KONG May 10 A joint venture between casino operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc could raise up to $854 million in an initial public offering in Manila, IFR reported on Friday, citing a preliminary draft prospectus.
Travellers International Hotel Group, as the Genting and Alliance venture is called, filed to sell 1.49 billion shares at a maximum price of 23.38 pesos, putting the total deal at 34.8 billion pesos ($854 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The IPO is expected within the next three months and the final size of the deal might change, IFR said.
The company last month hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch , CIMB, Maybank, Religare Capital Markets and UBS to handle the offering.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)