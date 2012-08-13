LONDON Aug 13 British budget hotelier
Travelodge is expected to pursue a company voluntary arrangement
(CVA) as it seeks to rebalance its finances, the Times reported
on Monday.
The Dubai International Capital (DIC) -owned
business regards a CVA as the best way of removing itself from
uneconomic leases on up to 50 of its 513 hotels after landlords
refused to agree to revised terms, the Times said.
A CVA allows a company to reach an agreement with its
creditors, enabling it to pay its debts off over time whilst
turning its business around.
The CVA would form part of a wider financial restructuring
involving the American hedge funds Avenue Capital and GoldenTree
Asset Management joining Goldman Sachs to take over
ownership from DIC. The process is likely to be overseen by KPMG
.
There are no hotel closures expected and no jobs are at
risk. "If a CVA goes through, hotels involved will probably be
transferred to new operators over a period of six to twelve
months," the Times quoted people close to the process as saying.
Travelodge could not be immediately reached for a comment.
DIC bought Travelodge, known for its 10 pound-a-night rooms,
from Permira in 2006 for 675 million pounds, backed by loans of
478 million pounds ($755 million).
Travelodge started restructuring discussions with lenders
after breaching its loan covenants in December 2011.