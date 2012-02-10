* Lenders hand Travelodge 10 mln pound extra funds-sources
* UK hotel group heading for debt restructuring-sources
* Clifford Chance, Deloitte among company's advisers-sources
By Sarah White and Simon Meads
LONDON, Feb 10 British budget hotelier
Travelodge has had to call on its lenders for emergency cash to
tide it over, and could need more capital shortly as it
struggles to cope with its debts, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The hotel chain, famed in Britain for its 10 pound-a-night
rooms, received an extra 10 million pounds from its creditors in
recent weeks, the sources said.
It has also hired lawyers and debt restructuring specialists
to advise it on negotiations with its lenders, who are reviewing
the business and their own options.
Travelodge, which launched an expansion drive in January,
declined to comment.
The group is the latest high profile UK name to run into
trouble, after discount clothing retailer Peacocks called in
administrators in January. Profit warnings from British
companies rose at the fastest rate in a decade in the final
three months of 2011.
Travelodge, founded in 1985, providing cheap rooms for weary
sales staff driving up and down Britain's highways, is owned by
Dubai International Capital, a private equity group
backed by state-owned conglomerate Dubai Holding.
DIC bought the firm from Permira in 2006 for 675 million
pounds, backed by loans of 478 million pounds, according to data
from Thomson Reuters LPC.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays were
among the bigger lenders on that original deal, but the debt has
changed hands since and many other investors, including funds,
are involved, several sources said.
The 10 million pound loan is super senior, meaning it has to
be paid back ahead of other debts, the sources said.
Since its acquisition by DIC, Travelodge has invested in
building hotels and acquiring new sites and now has more than
470 hotels across Britain, Ireland and Spain, employing more
than 6,000 people.
As part of a 246 million pound expansion drive, the company
intends to open 41 new hotels this year, including 11 in London
as it gears up from a wave of overseas visitors for the Olympic
Games. It also has ambitious long-term targets of 1,100 hotels
with 100,000 rooms by 2025.
But even no-frills hotels have suffered as Britons have
reined in spending. That has led to a deterioration in
Travelodge's performance, some of the people familiar with the
situation said.
Two other sources stressed, however, that Travelodge's
performance was not the main problem, but that its 2006 takeover
had saddled in with too much debt. Prices of Travelodge's loans
recently fell to deeply distressed levels, Thomson Reuters LPC
reported in January.
Talks with lenders could drag on over the coming months and
will likely involve the terms of the loans being amended, and
either lenders or the owners stumping up more cash, the sources
said.
Travelodge is being advised by Clifford Change, Deloitte and
Talbot Hughes McKillop, sources close to the matter said.