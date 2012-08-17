By Isabell Witt
LONDON Aug 17 UK budget hotel chain Travelodge
agreed a 635 million pound ($999.6 million) debt
restructuring that will give lenders control of the business but
confirms a significant loss for its Dubai owners who bought the
company in 2006.
The announcement comes after lending sources told Reuters in
February that the group's lenders would assume control of
Travelodge after it breached loan agreements in 2011.
Under the restructuring, debt will be reduced to 329 million
pounds from 635 million and new cash totaling 75 million pounds
will be injected into the business for major refurbishment work,
the company said on Friday.
Travelodge owner Dubai International Capital (DIC)
- which had already written down its investment in
Travelodge - will hand the keys to mezzanine lenders including
GoldenTree Asset Management and Avenue Capital Group.
Travelodge fell victim to the economic downturn, coupled
with a large debt burden and expensive lease arrangements. Its
adviser KPMG said all existing hotels would remain open though
49 would be sold to other operators.
DIC bought Travelodge, whose promotions include rooms for 10
pounds a night, from private equity firm Permira in
2006 for 675 million pounds, backed by loans of 478 million.
Under the restructuring, the repayment date for the
remaining 329 million pounds of debt is extended to 2017 and
interest payments are reduced to 0.25 percent over Libor until
2014, to alleviate the burden while the hotelier's properties
undergo refurbishment.
Some 55 million pounds will be invested to renovate more
than 11,000 rooms and 175 hotels, starting in early 2013 through
to summer 2014, the company said.
The group will undergo a so-called Company Voluntary
Arrangement (CVA) - a type of reorganisation allowing firms to
renegotiate rents and leases - at the High Court in London to
complete the restructuring.