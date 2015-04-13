April 12 The owners of UK budget hotel chain
Travelodge are preparing to appoint advisers to consider
strategic options, including a sale that may value the company
at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion), the Times
reported on Sunday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said
that owners Goldman Sachs, Avenue Capital and GoldenTree
Asset Management are in talks for a possible flotation of the
company, although a sale in the next nine to 12 months in seen
as the most likely option. (thetim.es/1FBdXGf)
If the owners decide to combine the portfolio of 144
Travelodges bought last year from Nick Leslau's Prestbury
Investment Holdings, the value of the hotel chain may shoot up
to 1.6 billion pounds, the paper reported.
Avenue, Goldman and GoldenTree took control of Travelodge
from Dubai International Capital in 2012, after a
restructuring that reduced its debt to 329 million pounds from
635 million. (reut.rs/1FBfrQT)
Goldman Sachs, Avenue Capital and GoldenTree Asset
Management could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
($1 = 0.6831 pound)
