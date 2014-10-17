UPDATE 3-Honeywell profit beats; shares hit record high
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
Oct 17 Travelplanet.pl SA :
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire 100 pct of Invia.cz as
* Says plans capital increase to offer new shares to exisitng shareholders of Invia.cz as in exchange for 100 pct stake Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.