Sept 11 Airline ticketing company Travelport Worldwide Ltd's initial public offering is expected to raise up to $480 million, the Blackstone Group LP -backed company said in a regulatory filing.

The 30 million share offering is expected to be priced at $14-$16 per share, valuing the Atlanta, Georgia-based company at $1.9 billion at the top end of the range. (1.usa.gov/1rPmcHX) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)