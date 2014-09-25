(In the Sept. 11 story, corrects paragraph 1 to say Travelport
Worldwide is a booking and transaction platform provider for the
travel industry, not an airline ticketing company)
Sept 11 Travelport Worldwide Ltd, a provider of
booking and transaction platforms for the travel industry,
expects its initial public offering to raise up to $480 million,
the Blackstone Group LP -backed company said in a
regulatory filing.
The 30 million share offering is expected to be priced at
$14-$16 per share, valuing the Atlanta, Georgia-based company at
$1.9 billion at the top end of the range. (1.usa.gov/1rPmcHX)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)