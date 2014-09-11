(Adds details)
Sept 11 Airline ticketing company Travelport
Worldwide Ltd's initial public offering is expected to be priced
at $14-$16 per share, valuing the Blackstone Group LP
-backed company at $1.9 billion at the top end of the
range.
Travelport is offering all the 30 million shares in the IPO
and, at the expected pricing, will raise up to $480 million, it
said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1rPmcHX)
Travelport, which links airlines and hotel chains with
travel agencies and other ticket buyers, competes with travel
distributors such as Abacus and Amadeus, and business travel
booking sites such as eTravel and Egencia.
Blackstone and Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) bought
the company for $4.3 billion from conglomerate Cendant in 2006.
Travelport, which has about a 37 percent stake in online
travel company Orbitz Worldwide Inc, scrapped its plans
to list in London in 2010, citing poor market conditions.
Blackstone's stake in Travelport will fall to 7.16 percent
after the IPO, from its current stake of 9.54 percent.
Travelport's net loss widened to $27 million in the three
months ended March 31, from $22 million a year earlier. Net
revenue rose 4 percent to $572 million in the period.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intended to use
the proceeds from the offering to repay debt, which was about
$3.4 billion as of March 31.
Travelport intends to list its common stock under the symbol
"TVPT" on the New York Stock Exchange.
Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities are the lead underwriters
of the offering.
