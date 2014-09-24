Sept 24 U.S. airline ticketing company
Travelport Worldwide Ltd priced its initial public
offering at $16 per share, the top end of the expected range,
valuing the Blackstone Group LP -backed company at $1.9
billion.
Travelport is offering all the 30 million shares in the IPO,
raising $480 million.
Travelport, which links airlines and hotel chains with
travel agencies and other ticket buyers, competes with travel
distributors such as Abacus and Amadeus, and business travel
booking sites such as eTravel and Egencia.
Blackstone and Technology Crossover Ventures bought the
company for $4.3 billion from conglomerate Cendant in 2006.
Travelport, which has about a 37 percent stake in online
travel company Orbitz Worldwide Inc, scrapped its plans
to list in London in 2010, citing poor market conditions.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intended to use
the proceeds from the offering to repay debt, which was about
$3.4 billion as of March 31.
Travelport shares are expected to start trading under the
symbol "TVPT" on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and
Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters for the
offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)