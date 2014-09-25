Sept 25 Travelport Worldwide Ltd's
shares rose as much as 10.6 percent in their market debut,
valuing the provider of booking and payment services to the
travel industry at about $2.13 billion.
The company, backed by Blackstone Group LP, raised
about $480 million after its offering of 30 million shares was
priced at $16 per share, the top end of the expected range of
$14-$16.
Travelport, which provides a travel commerce platform and
technology services to travel agents, airlines, hotels and car
rental companies, sold all of the shares on offer.
The stock opened at $17.69 and touched a high of $17.70.
Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and
Deutsche Bank Securities were among the major underwriters of
the offering.
