Jan 26 Online travel-deals company Travelzoo Inc's profit beat market estimates helped by strong subscriber growth, but quarterly sales fell short of analysts' expectations, sending the company's shares down 6 percent in premarket trade.

Travelzoo, which offers travel and entertainment deals through newsletters and its website, earned $6.4 million, or 40 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $3.8 million, or 23 cents a share, last year.

Sales grew 23 percent to $35.2 million.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 35 cents a share on sales of $38.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At the end of the quarter, Travelzoo had a total of 21.5 million newsletter subscribers in North America and Europe, up 14 percent from last year.

Shares of the company were down $1.91 at $28.50 in premarket trade. They closed at $30.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.