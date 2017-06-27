June 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's
biggest supplier of building materials, named Stuart Chambers,
the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings and packaging
group Rexam, as its chairman with effect from November.
Chambers will succeed Robert Walker, who will retire in
November after almost eight years in the post.
Chambers, who will join Travis Perkins as chairman designate
on Sept. 1, is currently a member of Britain's Takeover Panel
and chairman designate at miner Anglo American.
Anglo American appointed Chambers in June to succeed John
Parker and carry on with its overhaul. Chambers will join as
non-executive director and chairman designate on Sept. 1 before
becoming chairman on Nov. 1, Anglo said then.
Before serving as chairman of ARM and Rexam until 2016,
Chambers, aged 61, was a non-executive director at British
retailer Tesco until 2015 and was previously a top
executive at glassmakers Pilkington and its subsequent parent
Nippon Sheet Glass. He began his career at oil major
Shell as a chemical engineer.
