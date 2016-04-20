LONDON, April 20 Travis Perkins,
Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said on
Wednesday growth picked up in the first quarter, helped by the
recovery in the country's repair, maintenance and improvement
(RMI) market.
The firm, which trades through 21 businesses, including
Wickes, BSS, Toolstation and Tile Giant, said total sales
increased 5 percent and were up 4.2 percent at outlets open over
a year.
Recovering housing transactions in Britain have driven
improvement in the RMI market and analysts are hopeful rising
re-mortgaging activity will stimulate further demand.
Overall Travis Perkins, which joined Britain's FTSE 100
index of blue chip firms in 2014, was trading in line with
expectations, it said. It is targeting earnings growth of around
10 percent in 2016.
The firm said the improved performance also reflected
investment over the past two years as it looks to modernise its
businesses.
The firm cut its profit guidance in October after an
unexplained dip in trading last summer but had said in March it
had seen better RMI sales in January and February and expected
growth to continue.
Shares in the firm, down 8.2 percent over the last year,
closed Tuesday at 1,824 pence, valuing the business at 4.52
billion pounds ($6.49 billion).
($1 = 0.6962 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Greg Mahlich)