LONDON Aug 2 Builders' merchant Travis Perkins
said Britain's vote to leave the European Union had
created "considerable uncertainty" in the outlook for the
building supplies market, with weaker demand in the run up to
and period following June's vote.
The company, which trades through businesses including
Wickes, BSS, Toolstation and Tile Giant, said its two-year
like-for-like sales in July had been below the levels seen in
the second quarter, although it had seen a gradual improvement
through the course of the month.
"In our view it is too early to precisely predict end-market
demand and we will continue to monitor the lead indicators we
track and will react accordingly," the company said on Tuesday.
Travis Perkins reported a 10.2 percent rise in adjusted
pretax profit to 184 million pounds ($242.8 million) for the six
months to end-June on revenue 5.8 percent higher at 3.1 billion
pounds.
($1 = 0.7579 pounds)
