LONDON Oct 17 Travis Perkins, Britain's
No. 1 supplier of building materials, posted accelerating sales
growth in its third quarter, helped by an increase in
construction activity on the back of government initiatives to
stimulate the housing market.
The group, which also trades as Wickes, City Plumbing,
Keyline, Tile Giant and BSS, said on Thursday it was on track to
meet analysts' consensus forecast for earnings per share of 100
pence in 2013.
Travis said sales at outlets open over a year rose 6.3
percent in the three months to Sept. 30.
That compares with first-half like-for-like growth of 0.9
percent.
Total group revenue rose 8.6 percent, having increased 1.6
percent in the first half.