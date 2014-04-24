LONDON, April 24 Travis Perkins Plc

Q1 total sales growth of 15.6%, 14.2% on a comparable trading days basis

* Q1 like-for-like sales growth of 12.7%, 2 year like-for-like sales growth of 9.3%

* Overall trading consistent with expectations at start of year

* Strong sales growth helped by weak 2013 comparatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: