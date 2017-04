July 30 Travis Perkins Plc

* H1 adjusted operating profit up 18.8% to £175m

* Adjusted EPS improved by 21.6% to 53.4p

* Adjusted profit before tax 162.5 million stg, up 19.4 percent

* Net debt reduced by £51m to £297m

* Proposed dividend per share 12.25p, up 22.5 percent

* Trading is consistent with our expectation

