LONDON Dec 12 Travis Perkins PLC : * Group turnover for the eleven months to the end of November was up 1.6%. * In trading conditions that remain difficult, like-for-like sales trends are

similar to those reported in October * Year-to-date like-for-like sales slightly lower at -1.8% * Specialist merchanting division has seen a small positive impact from the

closure of a competitor * Outlook for the year as a whole remains unchanged from that stated in October * On target to meet consensus EPS and are on track to achieve net debt target

of approximately £450M at year end