Feb 26 Travis Perkins PLC : * FY adjusted EPS up 14.3 percent to 103.6 pence * FY adjusted profit before tax up 12.4 percent to 321 million STG * Revenue now over 5 billion STG with annual growth of 6.3 percent, 5.0 percent

like-for-like * Final dividend up 24 percent to 21 pence, giving full year dividend of 31

pence * Net debt reduced by 104 million STG to 348 million STG * Says momentum in H2 of 2013 has continued into 2014 * Expects capital expenditure to increase by 130-150 million STG in 2014 * Source text