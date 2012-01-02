By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Jan 2 Dutch business group BCD
is preparing for a public listing of its internet-based budget
ticket company Travix on the Amsterdam stock exchange within two
to five years, the firm's president told the Dutch daily, Het
Financieele Dagblad, on Monday.
The travel company, known for its Cheap Tickets and
Vliedwinkel brands, sells airline tickets over the internet and
operates in 15 countries including the Netherlands, Germany and
the United States, said BCD president John Fentener Van
Vlissingen.
Travix had $1.2 billion in revenue in 2011 and expects it to
grow to $1.7 billion in 2012, Van Vlissingen told the Dutch
paper.
BCD owns a 51 percent stake in Travix, but that holding
would be reduced to around 25 percent after the listing, Van
Vlissingen said.
Other shareholders of Travix include ING and the
management of Cheap Tickets, he added.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Kavita Chandran)