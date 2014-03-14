March 14 Traxys Group said that private equity firm Carlyle Group and affiliates of Louis M. Bacon and Traxys management had agreed to buy a majority stake in the Luxembourg commodity firm for an undisclosed sum.

Carlyle, Bacon and Traxys management are buying the stake from private equity firm Pegasus Capital Advisors, Kelso & Co and Resource Capital Funds.

Traxys provides marketing, distribution and supply chain management to the metals and natural resources sector. Traxys also makes direct investments in infrastructure assets and commodity producers.

Carlyle, which has $189 billion in assets under management across 118 funds, will provide equity for the acquisition from its U.S. Equity Opportunity Fund.

Louis Bacon is the founder and principal investment manager of New York-headquartered Moore Capital, a private investment management firm that invests in the global financial markets and private equity markets.

Morgan Stanley was the financial adviser to Traxys for the deal.