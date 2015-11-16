(Adds details)
Nov 16 Intercontinental Exchange Inc,
the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said it would buy
commodities trading platform Trayport from BGC Partners Inc
and GFI Group Inc for about $650 million in stock.
ICE said the deal would help it to provide new services to
the European over-the-counter energy markets, including power,
natural gas and coal.
The exchange and clearing house operator said it also
planned to extend the platform to cater to over-the-counter
energy markets in Asia.
GFI will receive 2.5 million ICE shares as part of the deal.
ICE may substitute cash for part or all of the stock
consideration, BGC said in a statement.
ICE, which began as an energy exchange in 2000 and expanded
through acquisitions of companies including the New York Board
of Trade, said the deal would not have a material impact on its
2016 earnings.
Trayport is a subsidiary of GFI Group, which was acquired by
BGC Partners in March.
ICE's financial adviser is Goldman Sachs & Co and its legal
adviser is Shearman & Sterling LLP. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co is
financial adviser to BGC, while its legal adviser is Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)