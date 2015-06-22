NEW YORK, June 22 Investment funds bought fewer
30-year government bonds offered by the U.S. Treasury earlier in
June as long-dated U.S. yields reached their highest levels
since September, Treasury data released on Monday showed.
Money managers bought $6.426 billion of the $13 billion
30-year or long bonds offered on June 11, down from the $7.938
billion they purchased at auction in May. They bought $7.036
billion a year earlier.
Fund managers also bought fewer benchmark 10-year notes and
three-year notes in June than May.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)