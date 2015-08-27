NEW YORK Aug 27 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year debt to stronger investor demand, resulting in a yield of 1.930 percent, which was the lowest since May, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of seven-year supply offered was 2.53, above 2.47 at the prior auction in July and the highest reading since November.

Foreign central banks, fund managers and other indirect bidders bought 50.84 percent of the latest seven-year supply, a tad more than the 49.15 percent in July which was the lowest in eight auctions. The share of indirect bidders purchase was below its 12-month average of 52 percent.

The modest rise in indirect purchase, which is seen as a proxy on foreign central bank demand for Treasuries, contrasted with the notable drops at the two-year and five-year auctions earlier this week.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 14.15 percent of the latest seven-year supply, their biggest share since January and above July's 12.01 percent.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 35.0 percent, less than July's 38.84 percent and near its recent 12-month average. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)