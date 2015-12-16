BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
TORONTO Dec 16 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that it plans to auction C$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) in 19-day T-bills on Dec. 17. For more details: here ($1 = 1.3828 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"