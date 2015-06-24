LONDON, June 24 The U.S. Treasury Department sees no big sell-off in U.S. Trsauries from China, one of the biggest sovereign investors in the world.

"I'm sceptical it's a material risk. It would be against their interests to sell off. It would be surprising if that happened. Right now one wants to be cautious, not seeing massive red flags," Seth Carpenter, acting assistant secretary for financial markets in the U.S. Treasury department told a bond conferencce in London.

