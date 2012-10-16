* "Long" bond positions rise 3 weeks in a row
* "Short" bond holdings lowest since September
NEW YORK Oct 16 Investors raised their holdings
in U.S. government debt in the latest week on persistent worries
about Greece and Spain's fiscal troubles and their drag on the
global economy, a survey released on Tuesday showed.
Data showing tame domestic inflation and dovish comments
from top Federal Reserve officials also fed demand for
Treasuries, holding benchmark yields near the low end of their
recent trading range, analysts said.
The share of investors who said on Monday they were "long"
on Treasuries, or holding more government debt than their
portfolio benchmarks, rose to 25 percent from 21 percent the
previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly
Treasury client survey.
The survey showed long positions rose for a third straight
week, matching their highest level since late September.
The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer
Treasuries than their benchmarks, dropped to 9 percent on the
week, its lowest level since early September, from 15 percent a
week ago, according to the latest J.P. Morgan survey.
The share of investors who said they were "neutral" U.S.
government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio
benchmarks, rose to 66 percent from 64 percent the prior week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday last
traded at a yield of 1.713 percent, little changed from a week
earlier. The 10-year yield has been bouncing in a 12 basis point
range since last week.
In the latest J.P. Morgan survey, active clients including
market makers and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on
speculative bets in Treasuries, increased their long positions
to 39 percent from 23 percent the previous week.
The share of these investors who said they were short
Treasuries fell to 15 percent from to 31 percent the prior week.
The percentage of active traders who were neutral was
unchanged on the week at 46.