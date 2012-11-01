* Most neutral investors since early October
* Share of long investors fall second straight week
* Neutral active clients highest since mid-September
NEW YORK, Nov 1 More investors turned cautious
with their holdings in U.S. government debt in advance of the
government's October payroll report on Friday, a survey released
on Thursday showed.
Concerns about the economic impact from a devastating storm
that pummeled the Northeast earlier this week likely raised
caution among investors on their Treasuries exposure.
The share of investors who said on Wednesday they were
"neutral" U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to
their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 68 percent from 58 percent
the prior week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly
Treasury client survey.
This was the highest level of neutral investors since Oct 1.
The share of investors who said they were "long" on
Treasuries, or holding more government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks, fell for a second week. It slipped to 19 percent
from 21 percent the previous week,
The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer
Treasuries than their benchmarks, declined to 13 percent from
last week's 21 percent, the latest J.P. Morgan survey showed.
Last week's level of outright shorts was the highest since
late April.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded on
Thursday 5/32 lower in price at a yield of 1.712 percent, up 2
basis points from late on Wednesday but down 10 basis points
than a week ago.
In the latest J.P. Morgan survey, active clients including
market makers and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on
speculative bets in Treasuries, pared their long and short
positions in Treasuries.
The share of active clients who said they were long
Treasuries fell to 8 percent from 23 percent last week, while
the share of shorts declined to 23 percent from 31 percent the
prior week. to 31 percent from 15 percent the prior week.
The percentage of active traders who were neutral jumped to
69 percent, the highest level since mid-September, after being
at 46 for three straight weeks.