NEW YORK, Nov 1 More investors turned cautious with their holdings in U.S. government debt in advance of the government's October payroll report on Friday, a survey released on Thursday showed.

Concerns about the economic impact from a devastating storm that pummeled the Northeast earlier this week likely raised caution among investors on their Treasuries exposure.

The share of investors who said on Wednesday they were "neutral" U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 68 percent from 58 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

This was the highest level of neutral investors since Oct 1.

The share of investors who said they were "long" on Treasuries, or holding more government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, fell for a second week. It slipped to 19 percent from 21 percent the previous week,

The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, declined to 13 percent from last week's 21 percent, the latest J.P. Morgan survey showed.

Last week's level of outright shorts was the highest since late April.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded on Thursday 5/32 lower in price at a yield of 1.712 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday but down 10 basis points than a week ago.

In the latest J.P. Morgan survey, active clients including market makers and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries, pared their long and short positions in Treasuries.

The share of active clients who said they were long Treasuries fell to 8 percent from 23 percent last week, while the share of shorts declined to 23 percent from 31 percent the prior week. to 31 percent from 15 percent the prior week.

The percentage of active traders who were neutral jumped to 69 percent, the highest level since mid-September, after being at 46 for three straight weeks.