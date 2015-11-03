NEW YORK Nov 3 Bond investors raised their net
bearish, or short, bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries relative
to their bullish, or long, bets to the highest level since
mid-August, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on
Tuesday.
They have reduced their holdings in longer-dated U.S.
government debt since last week after the Federal Reserve left
the door open to ending its near-zero interest rate policy at
its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting.
The sell-off in longer-dated Treasuries lifted benchmark
10-year yields to their highest in more than five
weeks at 2.20 percent on Tuesday.
The share of "short" investors who said on Monday they were
holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose
to 24 percent from 17 percent last week.
The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were
holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their
portfolio benchmarks fell to 13 percent from 16 percent the
previous week.
The share of short investors was greater than the share of
long investors by 11 percentage points, up from 1 point last
week. This was the most net shorts since Aug. 17, J.P. Morgan
said.
Three weeks ago, long investors outnumbered shorts by 3
points, which was the most net longs since April 7, 2014.
The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks
fell to 63 percent from 67 percent last week.
