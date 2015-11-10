NEW YORK Nov 10 Bond investors increased their net bearish, or short, bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries relative to their bullish, or long, bets to the highest level since early August, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

They have further scaled back their holdings in longer-dated U.S. government debt in the wake of a stunningly strong October jobs report last week. The broad improvement in labor conditions stoked expectations the Federal Reserve would end its near-zero interest rate policy in December.

The sell-off in longer-dated Treasuries lifted benchmark 10-year yields on Monday to 2.377 percent, their highest since July 21, according to Reuters. It was last at 2.335 percent, down nearly 1 basis point from Monday.

The share of "short" investors who said on Monday they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 33 percent from 24 percent last week.

The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks rose to 20 percent from 13 percent the previous week.

The share of short investors was greater than the share of long investors by 13 percentage points, up from 11 points last week. This was the most net shorts since Aug. 3, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks fell to 47 percent from 63 percent last week. It dropped below its 52-week average of 60 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)