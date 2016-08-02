NEW YORK Aug 2 Investors have turned less bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries after the bond market rallied last week in response to a report that U.S. economic growth was weak in the second quarter, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

Demand for longer-dated Treasuries has abated with the rise in Japanese government bond yields, which have increased since Friday on worries that the Bank of Japan may reduce bond purchases.

The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks fell to 16 percent from 27 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan's survey showed.

The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, increased to 18 percent from 14 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said.

Short investors outnumbered long investors, or net shorts, by 2 percentage points, compared with last week when there was a net long of 13 percentage points. This was the most net shorts since May 31, the report said.

The share of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, rose to 66 percent from 59 percent the prior week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.45 percent on Friday, the lowest in 2-1/2 weeks, after the U.S. government reported the weak growth - 1.2 percent versus the 2.6 percent expected on average by analysts.

In early Tuesday trading, the 10-year Treasury yield was 1.545 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Monday.

