NEW YORK Nov 15 Bearish bets on longer-dated
U.S. Treasuries widened to their highest over bullish positions
following the post-election bond market sell-off, according to a
J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday of clients that include
bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds.
Traders have dumped bonds around the world since last
Wednesday on bets a Trump administration and a
Republican-controlled Congress would enact tax cuts and
government spending that would stoke inflation through a surge
in the federal borrowing.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.30 percent
on Monday, which was its highest level since the end of
December, Reuters data showed. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield
was last at 2.23 percent, little changed on the day.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding
longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks fell to 11 percent from 14 percent a week ago, J.P.
Morgan said on the survey conducted on Nov. 14.
The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 23
percent from 16 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said.
Longer-dated debt refers to U.S. Treasuries with a maturity of
at least 10 years.
Short investors outnumbered long investors, or net shorts, by
12 percentage points, the biggest difference since January. This
was a jump from net shorts of 2 percentage points nts a week
earlier.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said on Monday they
were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their
benchmarks, fell to 66 percent from 70 percent, J.P. Morgan's
survey showed.
