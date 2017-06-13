NEW YORK, June 13 The margin of investors who
are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are
bullish grew to its widest in six months, J.P. Morgan's latest
Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday.
The share of "short" investors who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated U.S. government securities than their
portfolio benchmarks rose to 27 percent from 23 percent in the
prior week, according to the survey.
J.P. Morgan surveyed clients including bond fund managers,
central banks and sovereign wealth funds.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding
more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 9
percent from 11 percent the prior week.
Short investors outnumbered long investors by 18 points,
higher than last week's 12 points. This was most net shorts
since Dec. 12, 2016, J.P. Morgan said.
The shift in positionings came ahead of the Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting this week, where analysts and traders
widely expect the U.S. central bank to raise key short-term
interest rates by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent. This
would mark the Fed's second rate increase in 2017.
On the other hand, data showing U.S. inflation softening
increased bets that Fed policy makers may slow their pace of
rate increases. This view has stoked curve-flattening trades
based on the notion that longer-dated Treasuries would fare
better than shorter-dated issues in a low inflation environment.
On Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury
was 2.209 percent, up from a near six-month low of
2.129 percent set a week earlier, according to Reuters data.
Active clients, which included market makers and hedge
funds, increased their bearishness on longer-dated Treasuries in
the latest week, the J.P. Morgan survey showed.
Half of those clients said they were short, up from 30
percent a week ago, while 10 percent said they were long, down
from 10 percent last week. The rest said they were neutral, down
from 50 percent a week earlier.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Grant McCool)