NEW YORK Feb 22 Investors scaled back
their safe-haven holdings of U.S. Treasuries after Greece
finally clinched a second bailout to avoid a messy default,
according to a survey released on Wednesday.
However, worries persist about the euro zone member's
ability to balance its budget and to service its debt in the
long run. Those concerns kept some investors clinging to their
long Treasuries positions, J.P. Morgan Securities' latest weekly
Treasury client survey showed.
Investors had flocked to Treasuries earlier as European
policy-makers, private lenders and Greek leaders struggled to
agree on the terms for a 130 billion euro aid package.
The share of investors who said on Tuesday they were long,
or owning more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, fell
to 17 percent from 21 percent the previous week.
The share of investors who said they are short U.S.
government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their
benchmarks, more than doubled to 15 percent from 7 percent the
prior week.
The percentage of investors in the survey who said they are
neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, fell
to 68 from 72 last week.
Among active clients which include market makers and hedge
funds, none of them were long Treasuries, compared with 15
percent holding long positions a week ago. It appeared all who
were long Treasuries last week now favored short positions,
following the Greek bailout deal.
The share of active clients who said they own fewer
Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 23 percent from 8
percent the previous week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in
price early Wednesday to yield 2.04 percent, down 2 basis points
from late Tuesday.