NEW YORK Feb 22 Investors scaled back their safe-haven holdings of U.S. Treasuries after Greece finally clinched a second bailout to avoid a messy default, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

However, worries persist about the euro zone member's ability to balance its budget and to service its debt in the long run. Those concerns kept some investors clinging to their long Treasuries positions, J.P. Morgan Securities' latest weekly Treasury client survey showed.

Investors had flocked to Treasuries earlier as European policy-makers, private lenders and Greek leaders struggled to agree on the terms for a 130 billion euro aid package.

The share of investors who said on Tuesday they were long, or owning more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 17 percent from 21 percent the previous week.

The share of investors who said they are short U.S. government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, more than doubled to 15 percent from 7 percent the prior week.

The percentage of investors in the survey who said they are neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, fell to 68 from 72 last week.

Among active clients which include market makers and hedge funds, none of them were long Treasuries, compared with 15 percent holding long positions a week ago. It appeared all who were long Treasuries last week now favored short positions, following the Greek bailout deal.

The share of active clients who said they own fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 23 percent from 8 percent the previous week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in price early Wednesday to yield 2.04 percent, down 2 basis points from late Tuesday.