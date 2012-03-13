NEW YORK, March 13 Investors turned more pessimistic on the outlook for U.S. Treasuries in the latest week following employment data that many took as a sign of a pickup in the economic recovery, which reduced the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

The share of investors, who said on Monday they were short or owning less Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 23 percent from 13 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said they are long U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 21 percent from 25 percent the prior week.

The move means the survey had the highest level of outright shorts since Jan. 3, and marked the largest weekly increase in outright shorts since May 16.

The move follows data last week showing U.S. employers added more than 200,000 workers to their payrolls for a third straight month in February.

The number of investors who said they are neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, slipped to 57 percent, down 5 points from last week.